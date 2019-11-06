Bellator teams up with USO for ‘Salute the Troops’ event on December 20th in Honolulu

For the second year in a row, Bellator MMA is partnering with the USO to provide the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces a live and free event for themselves and their families on Friday, December 20th at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena.

The event will be headlined by a heavyweight bout featuring the Bellator debuts of Josh Barnett and Ronny Markos.

This “Salute the Troops” event will bring Bellator athletes and personalities to the military community and provide a live free event as a thank you for their service.

Much like last year, Bellator and the USO will also partner for a week of special events in Hawaii leading up to the big weekend of exciting fights on December 20 and 21th. Saturday’s fight card will be headliend by Bellator flyweight champion and former Punahou graduate, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

The USO “Salute the Troops” will air on Paramount Network on Friday, December 20 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. The entire event will also stream on DAZN, while preliminary bouts will stream on Bellator.com and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.