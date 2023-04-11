Bellator MMA’s return to Hawaii will take place next week in Honolulu.

The organization will hold Bellator 294 on Friday and Bellator 295 on Saturday, both taking place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In Saturday’s main event, the Bantamweight Grand Prix Tournament championship finals will feature interim champion Raufeon Stots against top contender Patchy Mix. The winner of the bout will not only walk away with the interim title but also the $1 million grand prize for winning the tournament.

Also featured on the Bellator 295 card will be Hawaii natives Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Yancy Medeiros, Kai Kamaka III, Bobby King, and Keoni Diggs.

The Bellator 295 preliminary card will stream live on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT/1 p.m. HST.

Friday night’s Bellator 294 event is being held in honor of America’s military, veterans and first responders, all of whom are eligible to attend the event with a guest for free entry the day of with valid proof of ID. Free admission is based on a limited capacity and available on a first come-first serve basis.

Tickets for BELLATOR 295: Stots vs. Mix are on sale now and are available at Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.

The complete bout listing for both events can be found below.

BELLATOR 294: CARMOUCHE VS. BENNETT 2 MAIN CARD:

Friday, April 21 – live on SHOWTIME

10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT/4 p.m. HST (local)

Flyweight World Title Bout: C-Liz Carmouche (18-7) vs. #4-DeAnna Bennett (13-7-1)

Heavyweight Co-Main Event: #6-Tim Johnson (15-9) vs. Said Sowma (8-4)

Featherweight Bout: #2-Arlene Blencowe (15-9) vs. Sara McMann (13-6)

Bantamweight Bout: #5-Danny Sabatello (13-2) vs. Marcos Breno (15-2)

Welterweight Bout: Levan Chokheli (11-2, 1 NC) vs. Michael Lombardo (13-3, 1 NC)

BELLATOR 294: CARMOUCHE VS. BENNETT 2 PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/2 p.m. HST (local)

Light Heavyweight Bout: #5-Alex Polizzi (10-2) vs. #8-Karl Moore (11-2)

Lightweight Bout: Killys Mota (14-3) vs. Kenneth Cross (13-3)

Heavyweight Bout: #4-Tyrell Fortune (12-3, 1 NC) vs. Sergei Bilostennyi (10-2)

Featherweight Bout: Cris Lencioni (10-3) vs. Blake Smith (7-3)

Middleweight Bout: Anthony Adams (9-3) vs. Sharaf Davlatmurodov (18-4-1)

BELLATOR 295: STOTS VS. MIX MAIN CARD:

Saturday, April 22 – live on SHOWTIME

11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/5 p.m. HST (local)

Bantamweight World Grand Prix Final: IC-Raufeon Stots (19-2) vs. #2-Patchy Mix (17-1)

Flyweight Bout: #3-Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (12-2) vs. #2-Kana Watanabe (11-1-1)

Featherweight Bout: #3-Aaron Pico (10-4) vs. Otto Rodrigues (13-1)

Flyweight Bout: Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5) vs. Ray Borg (16-5)

BELLATOR 295: STOTS VS. MIX PRELIMINARY CARD:

BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel | SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel | Pluto TV

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT/1 p.m. HST (local)

Featherweight Bout: #6-Mads Burnell (16-4) vs. #7-Justin Gonzales (14-1)

Lightweight Bout: Yancy Medeiros (16-8, 1 NC) vs. Charlie Leary (17-13-1)

Featherweight Bout: Kai Kamaka III (10-5-1) vs. Adli Edwards (9-2)

Flyweight Bout: #9–Sumiko Inaba (5-0) vs. #7-Veta Arteaga (7-4)

Featherweight Bout: Keoni Diggs (10-2) vs. Weber Almeida (7-1)

Lightweight Bout: Bobby King (12-5) vs. Aalon Cruz (10-4)

Heavyweight Bout: Davion Franklin (5-1) vs. Kasim Aras (7-1)

Flyweight Bout: #8-Ilara Joanne (11-6) vs. Bruna Ellen (6-4)

Welterweight Bout: Alexey Shurkevich (13-5) vs. Masayuki Kikuiri (8-2-1)

*Card subject to change.

For tickets to Bellator 295, click here.

Please visit Bellator.com for additional information.