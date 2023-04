Bellator MMA made its return to Hawaii on Friday with its Bellator 294 card at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

In the main event, Liz Carmouche retained her women’s flyweight title with a fourth-round submission victory over challenger DeAnna Bennett.

Bellator 295 begins on Saturday with prelims at 1 p.m.

