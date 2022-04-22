Bellator kicked off its third tour in Hawaii with its Bellator 278 card on Friday at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena, headlined by Liz Carmouche’s fourth-round TKO of Julianna Velasquez in the women’s flyweight title fight.

Friday served as Bellator’s first card in Hawaii since December 2019.

A pair of local fighters kicked off the preliminary card, but both lost. Pearl City alumnus Makoa Cooper lost via submission to Blake Perry in a welterweight bout, while Kailua-Kona’s Scotty Hao fell to Dante Schiro, also in a welterweight bout.

Saturday’s Bellator 279 card will feature 13 fights and begins at 2:30 p.m. HST with the preliminary card, while the main card begins at 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s full results are below:

BELLATOR 278: VELASQUEZ VS. CARMOUCHE MAIN CARD:

#2-Liz Carmouche (16-7) defeated C-Juliana Velasquez (12-1) via KO (elbows) at 4:47 of round four

Enrique Barzola (18-5-2) defeated Nikita Mikhailov (9-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Danny Sabatello (11-1) defeated #9-Jornel Lugo (8-1) via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Grant Neal (7-1)defeated Christian Edwards (5-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Manny Muro (13-7) defeated Nate Andrews (16-5) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Weber Almeida (6-1) defeated Fabricio Franco (8-5) TKO (leg kick) at 3:01 of round one

Dante Schiro (9-3)defeated Scotty Hao (170) via TKO (strikes) at 1:03 of round three

Blake Perry (1-0) defeated Makoa Cooper (1-1)via submission (anaconda choke) at 4:14 of round two