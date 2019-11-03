Bellator holds open tryouts in Hawaii ahead of December card

Ahead of Bellator’s return to Hawaii on December 21 at Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, the world’s leading global mixed martial arts promotion is held open tryouts in Honolulu in an effort to further Bellator’s continued commitment to the local MMA scene in Hawaii.

The organization sent current Bellator commentator Josh Thomson and Vice President of Talent Relations Rich Chou to evaluate local MMA talent on Saturday morning at The Republik. The top athletes chosen will go on to compete in December inside the Bellator cage – and if victorious, will have a chance to earn an exclusive Bellator contract.

For the second time in as many years, Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii will host the homecoming of Punahou graduate Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0), as she puts her undefeated record and Bellator women’s flyweight title on the line against No. 1 contender Kate Jackson (11-3-1) in the main event on Saturday, Dec. 21, streamed exclusively on DAZN.

In addition, Bellator Hawaii will feature the first quarterfinal matchup of Bellator’s Featherweight World Grand Prix, when the man with the longest winning streak in promotional history, A.J. McKee (15-0), takes on the always-exciting Derek Campos (20-9) in the evening’s co-headliner.

Bellator Hawaii: Macfarlane vs. Jackson – one of the star-powered, year-end highlights of fight season on DAZN – will stream live exclusively on DAZN at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com, DAZN and globally on the Bellator Mobile App.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Bellator.com, as well as Ticketmaster.com or the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena box office. Additional bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Please visit www.Hawaii.Bellator.com or www.Bellator.com for more information.