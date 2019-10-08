Bellator Hawai’i tickets go on sale this Friday, Online Pre-Sale with code on Wednesday

For the second time in as many years, Neal S. Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii will host the homecoming of Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (10-0), as she puts her undefeated record and Bellator women’s flyweight title on the line against No. 1 contender Kate Jackson (11-3-1) in the main event on Saturday, Dec. 21 on DAZN.

In addition, Bellator Hawaii will feature the first quarterfinal matchup of Bellator’s Featherweight World Grand Prix, when the man with the longest winning streak in promotional history, A.J. McKee (15-0), takes on the always-exciting Derek Campos (20-9) in the evening’s co-headliner.

Bellator: Macfarlane vs. Jackson will stream live exclusively on the DAZN app at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while preliminary action will stream on Bellator.com, DAZN and globally on the Bellator Mobile App. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Oct. 11 and can be purchased through Bellator.com, as well as Ticketmaster.com or the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena box office. Additional bouts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Pre-sale is ONLINE ONLY and begins Wednesday, October 9 at 10am HST

and runs through October 10, end of day.

Use code: FIGHT.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 11 at 10am HST.

Tickets for the event on December 21 at 3:30 P.M. run between $200 – $50.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com, and in-person at the Blaisdell box office (Monday – Saturday, 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.).

Neal S. Blaisdell Center address: 777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, HI 96814