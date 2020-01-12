Beating the Drum: LSU’s Fehoko returns to Superdome for National Championship Game, 12 years after Hawaii’s Sugar Bowl appearance

Breiden Fehoko 12 years ago as a drummer for the University of Hawaii’s appearance in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2008.

When Farrington graduate Breiden Fehoko hits the field in the National Championship Game, it will serve as the realization of a dream that was envisioned a dozen years ago.

The LSU defensive lineman and his top-ranked Tigers will face the defending champions of Clemson at the Super Dome in New Orleans on Monday Night, which happens to be the same venue that the University of Hawaii played Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. For that game, which ended up being a victory for the Bulldogs, Fehoko was a drummer with his father Vili The Warrior.

During that game, Fehoko, then a child would speak into the universe a dream to one day play on that very field.

“Without a doubt, I mean I was with my brother V.J. at the time. We were banging on drums and we’ve seen great players. Colt Brennan, Knowshon Moreno from Georgia. We had seen a lot of good players play on that field so I just remember looking at my brother that day and we were talking about it,” Fehoko told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “We always talked about playing on that stage, regardless of it was the Sugar Bowl or playing in that stadium. What a coincidence that I get to play on that stage.”

Fehoko, stars on the defensive line with Rashard Lawrence at the tackle position in LSU’s dominant 3-4 defense. Fehoko and Lawrence combine for 41 tackles, a forced fumble and three sacks, as the two are a stronger aspect of LSU’s defensive line, even if their statline doesn’t properly represent that.

“With the defense we play, the stats don’t explode off the stat sheet, but watch a game and you’ll see how strong our unit is. That’s what makes our defense so special. Nobody cares about who gets the tackle. It’s all about creating opportunities for each other and we’ll all get the job done. That is what has led us to this point.”

Without a doubt, LSU playing for the national title in the program’s home state of Louisiana, Fehoko admits that the team is filled with pride in playing for the Pelican State, but number-91 will also be guided by the support of family and friends thousands of miles away in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

“It means a lot,” said Fehoko. “I had seen a picture that FOX Sports posted about players that are represented in the National Championship. There is only one player from the state of Hawaii and I take pride in that. It started with Manti (Te’o) back in playing against Alabama, representing Hawaii in the national championship, and just along the lines of Marcus (Mariota), Scott Pagano, Tua (Tagovailoa), and now I get a chance to engrave my name in history. Like I said, not just for Louisiana but the state we come from. When I take that field on the 13th I’m not just representing LSU, but I’m representing everybody back home.”

Another Hawaii tie in purple and gold will be former University of Hawaii Defensive Coordinator (2010-2011) Dave Aranda, who serves as the DC for the Tigers.

Aranda, helped lead UH to a Western Athletic Conference Championship in 2010, but when Greg McMackin was dismissed as head coach following the 2011 season, Aranda was not retained by incoming coach Norm Chow. Since that time Aranda served as D.C. at Utah State, Wisconsin, and LSU.

The LSU Tigers will face off with Clemson on Monday at 3:00 pm HST on ESPN.