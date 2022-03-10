HONOLULU – The ninth-ranked University of Hawai’i beach volleyball picked up a pair of wins on the first day of the OUTRIGGER Queen’s Cup Thursday at Queen’s Beach. UH swept UC Davis 5-0 before taking down No. 10 California, 3-2, later in the day. The Rainbow Wahine improved to 8-3 on the season and have now won six straight matches.



In the opening match of the tournament, UH blanked Big West foe UC Davis, 5-0. The ‘Bows earned straight set wins on three of five courts. The Aggies did extend the BeachBows to three sets at the No. 2 and No. 5 flights. But the pairs of Riley Wagoner – Kylin Loker and and Anna Maidment – Sofia Russo easily distanced themselves in the final set, each winning by a 15-9 count, as UH secured the sweep.



In their second match of the day, the Rainbow Wahine found themselves in a battle with Cal. The Bears took the opening point of the match by sweeping on court 4. But UH reeled off three straight points to pick up the win. The pivotal match proved to be on court 5. With the ‘Bows ahead 2-1, Maidment and Russo engaged in a back-and-forth battle with Maya Gessner and Natalie Martin. Up a set, the UH duo found themselves down 19-17 in the second set, but made a late push to pick up a 24-22 win and clinch the decisive point for the Rainbow Wahine. Maidment and Russo are now an impressive 8-1 together on the season.



The OUTRIGGER Queen’s Classic resumes on Friday morning with another full day of round-robin action, beginning at 8:00 a.m. The Rainbow Wahine will face Nebraska at noon before taking on third-ranked TCU at 4:00 p.m. The championship bracket with begin on the third and final day with the teams seeded 1-5 following round-robin action.



Hawai’i 5 UC Davis 0

1. Kaylee Glagau / Brooke Van Sickle (UH) def. Alicia Letvin/Tabitha Mitchell (UCD) 21-11, 21-17

2. Wagoner/Loker (UH) def. Chelsea Maeglin/Colleen Mcguire (UCD) 21-13, 18-21, 15-9

3. Jaime Santer / Megan Widener (UH) def. Morgan Coolbaugh/Megan Luly (UCD) 21-16, 21-15

4. Sarah Penner / Ilihia Huddleston (UH) def. Ashlee Goycoochea/Rose Holscher (UCD) 21-16, 21-19

5. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Kylie Miller/Sam Lazenby (UCD) 19-21, 21-10, 15-9

Order of Finish: 4,2,3,1,5



Hawai’i 3 Cal 2

1. Mima Mirkovic/Ana Costa (CAL) def. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) 21-14, 21-14

2. Wagoner/Loker (UH) def. Ainsley Radell/Ava Mann (CAL) 27-25, 14-21, 15-8

3. Santer/Widener (UH) def. Ashley Delgado/Brooke Buchner (CAL) 21-15, 21-15

4. Lexi Mckeown/Ella Dreibholz (CAL) def. Penner/Huddleston (UH) 21-14, 21-16

5. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Gessner/Martin (CAL) 21-19, 24-22

Order of finish: 4,2,3,5,1