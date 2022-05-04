The University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team’s 2022 campaign came to a close with a 3-0 loss to Loyola Marymount in the opening round of the NCAA Championship. The Rainbow Wahine, who earned an NCAA bid for the fifth time, concluded the season with a 24-17 record.



UH entered the tourney as the No. 13 seed while the Lions (30-7) owned the No. 4 seed. The teams split a pair of tight 3-2 matches in Honolulu less than a month ago and the matchup figured to be another close one. But LMU took the opening set on all five courts and never looked back in defeating the ‘Bows for the second time this year.



The Lions set the tone at the top of the order where it was clash a between first-team All-Americans Reka Orsi Toth and Megan Rice of LMU and UH’s Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle . Glagau and Van Sickle beat Orsi Toth and Rice twice in Honolulu. But the LMU pair flipped the script in the NCAAs, taking eight of the first nine points of the match in an eventual 21-12, 21-13 win to give the Lions the first point of the day.



Despite the loss it was a brilliant season for Glagau and Van Sickle who finished the year with a 30-10 mark. Aside from All-America honors, the duo was also named the Big West Pair of the Year.



The Lions went up 2-0 in the dual after another commanding win on Court 4 where Selina Marolf and Abbey Thorup beat Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo 21-15, 21-12. UH forced a third set on the No 3 court ( Sarah Penner and Megan Widener ), was pressing for a third set on court 2 ( Kylin Loker and Jaime Santer ), and was looking to do the same on Court 5. But it wasn’t to be as Isabelle Reffel and Jacinda Ramire scored the final four points of the second set and clinch the dual match for LMU with a 21-13, 22-20 victory over Ilihia Huddleston and Riley Wagoner .



While UH’s season ended, the Lions move on to Friday’s eight-team, double-elimination field where they will take on either No. 5 Florida State or No. 12 Cal Poly.

Hawai’I 3 LMU 2

1. Orsi Toth/Rice (LMU) def. Kaylee Glagau / Brooke Van Sickle (UH) 21-12, 21-13

2. Marine Kinna/Avery Poppinga (LMU) vs. Loker/Santer (UH) 21-14, 17-16, unfinished

3. Macy Gordon/Valma Prihti (LMU) vs. Penner/Widener (UH) 21-16, 11-21, 1-2, unfinished

4. Marolf/Thorup (LMU) def. Maidment/Russo (UH) 21-15, 21-12

5. Reffel/Ramirez (LMU) def. Huddleston/Wagoner (UH) 21-13, 22-20

Order of finish: 1, 4, 5