HONOLULU – The ninth-ranked University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team split a pair of matches to finish in third place on the final day of OUTRIGGER Queen’s Cup Saturday at Queen’s Beach. UH got clipped by No. 10 Cal, 3-2, before defeating UC Davis, 3-2, later in the day.



UH (10-5) finished the weekend 4-2 with its losses coming to the Bears and No. 3 TCU. The Rainbow Wahine now stand at 10-5 on the season and have won eight of their last 10 matches.



UH started the day with a semifinal matchup with Cal. Two days after defeating them 3-2, the ‘Bows had the script flipped against them as the Bears picked up on 3-2 win. UH got wins from Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau at the top flight and Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo at the No. 4 court, but it wasn’t enough as the Bears squeezed past UH with three-set wins in two of its three points won.



UH bounced back in the afternoon with a 3-2 win over UC Davis. It was UH’s second win over the Aggies in three days as the ‘Bows improved a perfect 6-0 all-time against their Big West rivals. It didn’t come easy though. The match was knotted 2-2 before Maidment and Russo clinched the win via a 21-17, 21-16 win over Ashlee Goycoochea and Rose Holscher at the No. 3 flight. The pair has won 11 in a row to improve to a team-best 12-1 on the year.



Third-ranked TCU claimed the tournament title with a 4-1 win over Cal, capping a prefect 6-0 run in Honolulu. The BeachBows will have a break before returning to action in the Big West Challenge, March 25-26, In Long Beach.



Semifinals: Cal 3 Hawai’i 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Mima Mirkovic/Ana Costa (CAL) 21-14, 14-7

2. Ainsley Radell/Ava Mann (CAL) def. Riley Wagoner / Kylin Loker (UH) 21-16, 26-28, 15-12

3. Brooke Buchner/Ashley Delgado (CAL) def. Jaime Santer / Megan Widener (UH) 21-17, 20-22, 15-10

4. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Lexi Mckeown/Ella Dreibholz (CAL) 21-12, 21-18

5. Maya Gessner/Natalie Martin (CAL) def. Sarah Penner / Ilihia Huddleston (UH) 21-19, 21-17

Order of finish: 4,2,5,3,1





3rd Place Match: Hawai’i 3, UC Davis 2

1. Van Sickle/Glagau (UH) def. Colleen Mcguire/Chelsea Maeglin (UCD) 21-11, 21-12

2. Morgan Coolbaugh/Megan Luly (UCD) def. Loker/Wagoner (UH) 21-15, 21-16

3. Maidment/Russo (UH) def. Ashlee Goycoochea/Rose Holscher (UCD) 21-17, 21-16

4. Santer/Widener (UH) def. Kylie Miller/Tabitha Mitchell (UCD) 21-17, 14-21, 15-13

5. Madelin Smith/Mia Olen (UCD) def. Amirah Ali / Sydney Rau-Kim (UH) 21-18, 21-16

