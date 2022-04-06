The No. 8 University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team will play its final home matches of 2022 when it hosts No. 6 Loyola Marymount and No. 7 Grand Canyon in round-robin action April 9-10 at the Clarence T.C Ching Complex. The matches are open to fans with free admission.



UH’s final match of the weekend on Sunday, April 10 at 5 p.m. versus Grand Canyon will be telecast live on Spectrum Sports. Following that match, Rainbow Wahine players Hali Galloway and Sarah Penner will be honored as part of Senior Night festivities.



UH (17-10) is back home after playing its last 12 dual matches on the mainland over the last two weekends. The BeachBows went 7-5 during the trip, while playing seven ranked teams, including the top three teams in the nation. After their competitive play on the road, including near upsets of top-five teams TCU and LSU, UH moved up a spot to No. 8 in the latest AVCA Poll. UH was previously ranked ninth for five straight weeks.



This Week’s Schedule

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

Saturday, April 9

#9 UH vs. #7 Grand Canyon…………..8:30 a.m. HT

#7 Grand Canyon vs. #5 Loyola Marymount……..11:30 a.m. HT

#9 UH vs. #5 Loyola Marymount……..2:30 p.m. HT



Sunday, April 10

#7 Grand Canyon vs. #5 Loyola Marymount……..10:00 a.m. HT

#9 UH vs. #5 Loyola Marymount……..1:00 p.m. HT

#9 UH vs. #7 Grand Canyon…………..5:00 p.m. HT (Spectrum Sports)





BeachBow Seniors: Hali Galloway and Sarah Penner will make their final home appearances… both are graduate transfers who arrived in Mānoa this past fall…Penner came to UH after a stellar indoor career at Gonzaga where she earned all-WCC honors…the native of Sherwood, Ore., has competed in all but one of UH’s 27 matches this year going 12-14…Penner has played the last 10 matches with Kylin Loker at the No. 2 and 3 flights…she started the season playing with Ilihia Huddleston , primarily as the No. 4 spot where the pair went 9-4…Galloway, a native of San Diego, transferred to UH after a four-year career at NAIA school Grossmont College in Santa Barbara…Galloway has not seen any action in the starting five this season, competing a handful of times at the No. 6 court in exhibition action.



Cream of the Crop: Kaylee Glagau and Brooke Van Sickle have played at the top of the order in 26 of UH’s 27 matches…they own a team-best 19-7 overall record so far this year…the duo has won Big West Pair of the Week honors three times this year, including in each of the last two weeks after going a combined 11-2…they were also named the AVCA/CBVB Pair of the Week last week, just the third UH pair ever to earn the national recognition…the duo has won 12 of their last 14 matches with their only losses coming at the hands of No. 1 UCLA and No. 3 USC.

A Winning Pair: Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo are a 18-7 this year while playing at every single flight with the exception of No. 1….they were named the Most Outstanding Pair of the Outrigger Queen’s Cup and Big West Pair of the Week after going a perfect 6-0, including wins over nationally ranked TCU and Cal…they have combined for 34 dual wins the last two years…that total is third all-time by a UH duo and is just one win behind the all-time mark of 35 dual wins held by two other UH pairs ( Emily Maglio -Kai’iwi Schucht; Ari Homayun – Amy Ozee ).

All-Time Series Records: The BeachBows are 8-0 all-time against Grand Canyon…UH has won all four meetings in Honolulu, the last in 2018 with a pair of wins in the Hawaii Invitational…the teams last met in Phoenix in 2019 with UH pulling out a 3-2 win…UH is 11-1 all-time against Loyola Marymount, including 8-0 in Honolulu…the teams last met in the 2019 Queen’s Cup in Honolulu with UH picking up a pair of 3-2 wins.



All-Time At Ching Complex: UH is 25-7 (.781) all-time at the Ching Complex since beginning play their in 2015…the BeachBows went 3-3 last year with matches versus nationally-ranked Cal Poly and Long Beach State…UH is 7-7 (.500) all-time against ranked teams and a perfect 18-0 against unranked teams at Ching.



All-Time Versus Ranked Squads: UH is 84-67 (.556) all-time versus ranked squads, including 6-9 this year.….UH is 36-23 (.610) all-time versus ranked squads at home, including 2-5 this season.