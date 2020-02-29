BeachBows go 2-0 in Day 1 of Bay Area Classic

The No. 5 University of Hawaii beach volleyball team went 2-0 in the first day of the Bay Area Classic with a win over St. Mary’s and sweep over No. 19 Arizona State.

The Rainbow Wahine (5-2) lost just one pairing against the Gaels, as the duo of Anna Maidment and Kylin Loker were the one ones to fall.

However, they made up for it, as the ‘Bows won all 10 sets in all five pairings agains the Sun Devils.

The Rainbow Wahine conclude play with an 11 a.m. HST match against Utah, followed by a match against host Stanford.