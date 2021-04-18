Beach ‘Bows split earn split against pair of Pac-12 foes to end regular season schedule

The No. 15 University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team wrapped up a seven-match road trip in Seattle by splitting a pair of matches against Pac-12 competition. The Rainbow Wahine fell to No. 9 Arizona, 4-1, before concluding their trip with a 3-2 win over Washington.



Overall, the BeachBows enjoyed a successful weekend in their first-ever visit to Alki Beach, winning six of seven matches overall, including an undefeated 5-0 run to claim the Husky Invitational on Saturday. UH currently stands at 14-8 overall on the season.



A week after blanking No. 6 Cal Poly, UH looked to take down its second top-10 team when it took on No. 9 Arizona. The ‘Bows came very close to doing so, but lost in the most narrow of margins on the final two decisive courts. The Wildcats (20-4) snapped UH’s six-match win streak and defeated the Rainbow Wahine for the first time in four all-time meetings.



Arizona took a 2-1 lead with UH claiming its lone point at the No. 2 flight with a three-set win by Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede over Brooke Burling and Sarah Blacker. The team result ultimately hinged on the top and bottom of the order as the Wildcats came away with a pair of three-set squeakers. Alex Parkhurst and Alana Rennie turned back Pani Napoleon and Jaime Santer (UH) 21-19, 17-21, 16-14 at the No. 1 flight and Hope Shannon and Olivia Hallaran followed shortly after with a tight 21-15, 20-22, 15-13 win over Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo on court No. 5.



In the second match of the day, the Rainbow Wahine took care of the host Huskies (4-11) for the third straight day. After a pair of easy 4-1 wins during the Husky Invitational, UH got a little more resistance on Sunday as UW captured wins at the No. 1 and 3 flights. But those wins came after UH had already took the first three flights and claimed the dual match. Igiede and Van Sickle were flawless again, winning their seventh matchup of the weekend – and eighth straight overall – with a 21-13, 21-10 walloping of Natalie Robinson and Avie Niece.



UH will now enjoy a bye week before getting set for the 2021 Big West Championship in Long Beach, Calif, April 30-May 1. The BeachBows will be seeking its fourth conference title and first since 2019.



Arizona 4, Hawai’i 1

1. Parkhurst/Rennie (UA) def. Napoleon/Santer (UH) 21-19, 17-21, 16-14

2. Van Sickle/Igiede (UH) def. Burling/Blacker (UA) 21-16, 18-21, 15-8

3. Natalie Anselmo/Carly Lowry (UA) def. Ilihia Huddleston / Kaylee Glagau (UH) 21-19, 21-16

4. Mady Noble/Dana Parker (UA) def. Sabrina Hardisty / Harlee Kekauoha 23-21, 22-20

5. Shannon/Hallaran (UA) def. Maidment/Russo(UH) 21-15, 20-22, 15-13

Order of finish: 4, 2, 3, 1*, 5



Hawai’i 3, Washington 2

1. Shayne McPherson/Chloe Loreen (UW) def. Napoleon/Santer (UH) 21-18, 21-16

2. Van Sickle/Igiede (UH) def. Robinson/Niece (UW) 21-13, 21-10

3. Scarlett Dahl/Kyra Petersen(UW) def. Huddleston/Glagau (UH) 21-19, 21-16

4. Kekauoha/Hardisty (UH) def. Ashley Shook/Hannah Yerex (UW) – 21-14, 21-17

5. Maidment/ Russo (UH) def. Callie Weber/Cassidy Schilling(UW) 22-20, 21-11

Order of finish: 4, 2, 5*, 1, 3

