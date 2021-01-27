Beach ‘Bows ranked 5th in AVCA Collegiate Beach Volleyball Preseason Poll

The 2021 AVCA collegiate beach volleyball preseason poll was released Wednesday with the Rainbow Wahine slotted at No. 5. LSU is tabbed as the preseason favorite.



This marks the seventh time in nine years that UH has been picked fifth in the preseason. UH has been picked No. 5 in each of the last four preseasons. The BeachBows were 7-2 overall and ranked fourth nationally when the season abruptly ended last March.



LSU, which was 12-2 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, received nine of a possible 12 first-place votes. Two-time NCAA champions and No. 2 UCLA received two first-place votes, as did No. 4 USC. Florida State (No. 3) and Hawai’i round out the top five.



Fellow Big West squads Cal Poly (6) and Long Beach State (16) are also ranked. UH’s 2021 schedule will be released in the near future. The BeachBows are led by Angelica Ljungqvist who begins her first campaign as head coach in Manoa.

The Big West Conference has yet to release the 2021 Beach Volleyball schedule.