Beach ‘Bows open season on the road by splitting matches against Stanford and UC Davis

University of Hawaii beach volleyball team began its 2021 campaign by splitting a pair of matches on Monday at the UC Davis Beach Volleyball Courts. The Rainbow Wahine fell to No. 19 Stanford, 4-1, before rebounding against Big West foe and host UC Davis with a 5-0 sweep.

In the opener against Stanford (5-3), the Rainbow Wahine (1-1) got off to a slow start and couldn’t recover. The Cardinal jumped out to a 2-0 lead with wins on courts 2 and 4. UH’s lone win came on the No. 5 court where the pair of Kaylee Glagau and Anna Maidment picking up a a 21-9, 21-19 win over Winslow Church/Kylee Matheson. That made it a 2-1 score, but the Cardinals closed out the win with straight set victories at flights 1 and 3. It marked UH first loss to Stanford in 10 all-time meetings.

UH, however, bounced back in the second match against the host Aggies to hand Angelica Ljungqvist her first career win as head coach. In just the second all-time meeting between the squads, the BeachBows re-found its footing winning four of its five courts in straight sets. Ilihia Huddleston and Jaime Santer were particularly dominant at the No. 3 flight with a 21-11, 21-9 sweep of Rose Holscher and Madelin Smith.

The Rainbow Wahine will be back in action tomorrow when they take on No. 11 California (10:00 a.m. HT) and a rematch with UC Davis (12:00 p.m HT).

Stanford 4, Hawai’i 1

Charlie Ekstrom/Sunny Villapando (STAN) def. Harlee Kekauoha/Brooke Van Sickle (UH) 21-16, 21-13 Kate Reilly/Xolani Hodel (STAN) def. Amber Igiede/Pani Napoleon (UH) 14-21, 21-16, 15-7 Maddie Kriz/Maya Harvey (STAN) def. Ilihia Huddleston/Jaime Santer (UH) 21-16, 21-16 Maddie Dailey/Jordan McKinney (STAN) def. Kylin Loker/Riley Wagoner (UH) 21-15, 20-22, 15-12 Glagau/Maidment (UH) def. Winslow Church/Kylee Matheson (STAN) 21-9, 21-19

Order of finish: 2,4,5,1,3

Hawai’i 5, UC Davis 0