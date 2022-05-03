The No. 13-seed University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team returns to the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship for the first time since 2019 with a meeting vs. No. 4 seed Loyola Marymount on Wednesday, May 4.

First serve is at 11:00 a.m. CDT/6:00 a.m. HT and the match will be broadcast on ESPNU.

UH will be competing in its fifth NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship and first since 2019.

Hawai’i has made five of six NCAA Tournament, only missing the 2021 edition.

The Rainbow Wahine are 9-8 all-time in the tournament. UH has advanced to Championship Sunday twice, finishing third overall each time (2017, ’18).

The winner of the UH-LMU match will advance to face the winner of the (5) Florida State-(12) Cal Poly match on Friday at 10 am CT. The final eight teams will play in a double-elimination format starting on Friday.

The ‘Bows are 12-2 all-time against Loyola Marymount and the teams split a pair of matches in Honolulu less than a month ago with each team taking a 3-2 decision.

UH’s last seven losses have come by a 3-2 margin, including the loss to LMU.

The ‘Bows are coming off a runner-up finish at the Big West Championship. UH made it to the tournament finals for the sxith striaght time, but was turned back by host Cal Poly who won its third straight conference title.

Two players remain from UH’s last NCAA Tournament team in 2019. Kylin Loker and Sofia Russo were freshman on the UH squad that went 2-2 that year.

UH is No. 9 in the latest AVCA Beach Poll (April 26). UH was No. 10 in the preseason and moved to as high as eight before spending the majority of the year at No. 9.

UH is 17-8 on the mainland so far this year and finished 7-8 in Honolulu.

UH has played nine of the teams in this year’s NCAA field during the regular-season. The BeachBows have gone a combined 4-14 so far against those squads.