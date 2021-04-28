Beach ‘Bows look to reclaim Big West Conference Championship this weekend in Long Beach

The No. 15-ranked University of Hawai’i women’s beach volleyball team looks to reclaim conference glory at the 2021 Big West Beach Volleyball Championship, April 30-May 1, at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach. The BeachBows are three-time Big West champions and aim for their fourth title and first since 2018 against a field of six other schools.



UH (14-8) is the No. 3 seed and will open against No. 6 seed CSUN (10-13) on Friday at 11:00 a.m. PT/8:00 a.m. HT. The Rainbow Wahine will then face either No. 2 seed Long Beach State or No. 7 Sacramento State in the double-elimination tournament. Defending Big West champion Cal Poly is the top seed and is the only team to receive a first-round bye.



UH is 11-2 all-time in the tournament with both losses coming in 2019 against Cal Poly who ended the ‘Bows’ string of three straight titles. This year’s tournament again features a trio of squads ranked in the AVCA Poll. Cal Poly is ranked at No. 6, UH at No. 15 and Long Beach State at No. 18.



Hawai’i has faced every Big West school this year with the exception of Sacramento State who just returned to action a few weeks ago. The ‘Bows have defeated each of the schools it has faced at least once. The BeachBows defeated CSUN, CSU Bakersfield and UC Davis at The Challenge in San Luis Obispo in late March, then hosted Long Beach State and Cal Poly earlier this month. The ‘Bows took two of three matches from LBSU, and swept Cal Poly, 5-0, after dropping the first two matches of the series.



The Rainbow Wahine are coming off bye and have won seven of their last eight matches, including a strong weekend at the Husky Invitational in Seattle, where they claimed the tournament title. The pair of Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede have been particularly hot as of late, winning eight straight matches at the No. 2 flight.



2021 Big West Beach Volleyball Tournament

Who (Tournament Seeds): No. 1 Cal Poly, No. 2 Long Beach State, No. 3 Hawai’i, No. 4 UC Davis, No. 5 CSU Bakersfield, No. 6 CSUN, No. 7 Sacramento State

When: Friday-Saturday, April 30-May 1; First serve at 9:00 am. PT/6:00 am HT

Where: Rosie’s Dog Beach – Long Beach, Calif.

Twitter: @BigWestSports

Live Scoring: beachlivestats.com