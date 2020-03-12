Beach ‘Bows hit the road for six matches in Florida starting this weekend

The No. 4 University of Hawai’i beach volleyball team embarks on its second road trip of the season when it heads for Florida to play six matches in four days. First up is the Stetson Beach Blast, March 14-15, in Deland, Fla.



Awaiting the Rainbow Wahine (7-2) will be a strong field that includes three teams in the Top 11. UH will face UAB and No. 3 Florida State on Saturday, before taking on No. 6 USC and No. 11 and host Stetson on Sunday.



Following the tournament, UH will remain in the Sunshine State for two more matches as they face Tampa and Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday, March 17.



UH has won five straight matches and went a perfect 4-0 at the Bay Area Classic in its last action, Feb. 29-March 1 at Stanford. The SandBows have been idle since.



Following its road trip, UH return home to host the Heineken Hawaii Invitational, March 21-22 at Queen’s Beach. Joining UH in the tournament will be Grand Canyon, Nebraska, and Washington.



All Time History: UH is 3-14 vs. USC, though the teams have split the last four meetings…the Women of Troy knocked UH out of the NCAA Tournament last year….UH is 4-8 vs. Florida State…the ‘Bows have lost its last three versus the Seminoles, including a 3-2 loss in last’s years East Meets West Invitational…UH is 4-0 against Stetson, including a win in last year’s NCAAs that eliminated the Hatters from the tournament…UH is 1-0 against both UAB and Florida Gulf Coast with those meetings coming in the 2018 Gamecock Challenge in South Carolina….UH’s will play Tampa for the first time.



Stetson Beach Blast

March 14

vs. UAB………………………………4:00 a.m. HT

vs. No. 3 Florida State……….8:00 a.m. HT

March 15

at No. 11 Stetson…………………4:00 a.m. HT

vs. No. 6 USC…………….10:00 a.m. HT



March 17

at Tampa……………………….8:00 a.m. HT

Vs. Florida Gulf Coast…………….10:00 a.m. HT