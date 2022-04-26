The ninth-ranked University of Hawai’i women’s beach volleyball team looks to return to championship form at the 2022 Big West Beach Volleyball Championship, April 29-30, at the Swanson Beach Volleyball Complex on the campus of Cal Poly.

The Rainbow Wahine seek their fourth conference title and first since 2019 when they take on a field of six other squads in the double-elimination tournament.



UH (22-14) is the top seed and receives a first-round bye. The BeachBows will play its first match on Friday at 12:45 p.m. PT/9:45 a.m. against the winner of the No. 4 UC Davis-No. 5 CSU Bakersfield matchup. Long Beach State holds the No. 2 seed, while defending Big West champion and host Cal Poly is the No. 3 seed.



UH is 15-4 all-time in the tournament with all four losses coming to Cal Poly. The Mustangs have claimed the last two tournament titles (2019, ’21), defeating Hawai’i twice in both years en route to the championship. Earlier this year, all seven conference teams converged for the Big West Challenge in Long Beach with UH going 5-1 on the weekend, including a pair of 3-2 wins over Long Beach and Cal Poly. UH’s lone loss came against UC Davis, the team’s potential opponent in the tournament opener.