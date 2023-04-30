The University of Hawai’i women’s beach volleyball team (27-8) earned the program’s sixth appearance in the NCAA National Championship Tournament after being selected for an at-large berth on selection Sunday.

The Rainbow Wahine will be a No. 11 seed and will open the tournament on Friday against No. 6 seed Loyola Marymount (28-8) in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament had the field increased by one to 17 teams and has been modified to a single-elimination tournament.

The round of 16 will be held on Friday with the quarterfinals and semifinals taking place on Saturday ahead of the winner take all championship match on Sunday.

For a complete look at the tournament bracket, click here.

UH’s quarterfinal match against LMU will be held at 11:00am HST on Friday and will be televised on ESPNU.

Live coverage will continue Saturday, May 6 on ESPN2, while the championship will air on ESPN. Additionally, live streaming coverage of every court starting with Friday’s duals will be available on ESPN+.