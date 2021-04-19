Beach ‘Bows duo of Igiede & Van Sickle earn Big West Conference Pair of the Week honors

University of Hawai’i beach volleyball’s Amber Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle was named the Big West Pair of the Week after going a perfect 7-0 against its competition in UH’s road trip to Seattle.

The honor serves as career firsts for both and the first time this season a UH pairing has been recognized.





The junior Van Sickle (Battle Ground, Wash.) and freshman Igiede (Baton Rouge, La.) were spectacular over a three-day span, winning six of their seven matches in straight setsm guiding the Beach ‘Bows to the Husky Invitational title with victories over Oregon, Portland, and host Washington.



Competing at the No 2. flight, the pair had the best weekend of any UH squad and also captured the ‘Bows only point in a hard-fought loss to No. 9 Arizona on Sunday. Overall, the pair have won eight straight matches—two of them against Top-10 competition—and are 12-6 together on the season.



The Beach ‘Bows are idle this week before hitting the road once again for the Big West Championships hosted by Long Beach State, April 30-May 1. UH will be seeking its fourth conference title and first since 2019.