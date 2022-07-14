All summer long we’ve seen the return of keiki camps on campus at the University of Hawai’i. The Rainbows baseball team is in session two of four for their kids camps at Les Murakami Stadium. It’s the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic that the ‘BaseBows’ have been able to host the boys and girls on their home turf.

Hawai’i pitcher and Kamehameha-Hawai’i product, Tai Atkins, has been a coach for both weeks so far. He’s enjoying the opportunity to connect with the youngsters who will be cheering the team on again in the spring.

“My favorite part is breaking kids down to the core and you kind of see them grow as people too because they come in shy. You kind of get to know them, and you get to see who they really are. By the end of the week, you’ve made a better friend. I feel like a lot of these kids are my friends,” Atkins told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida, “They call me nighthawk that is my call sign, so I can’t wait to play in the spring and for them to yell my name nighthawk.”

‘Nighthawk’ knows how important it is for the keiki to have homegrown role models. He was once one of these campers and hopes he can inspire them to possibly one day play at The Les.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to keep guys home and play for this state, and to inspire them to do so as a local player my self is really inspirational.”

Registration for the final two weeks of UH’s baseball camps can be found here