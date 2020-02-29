BaseBows strike out 16 times in loss to defending national champion Vanderbilt

The University of Hawaii baseball team fell to defending national champion and current No. 2 Vanderbilt on Friday, striking out 16 times in a 5-1 loss.

Mason Hickman got the win for Vanderbilt (9-2), allowing just two hits and one walk in 6.2 innings while striking out 11. Sam Hliboki pitched 2.1 perfect innings of relief to earn the save and struck out five.

Logan Pouelsen got the start and the loss for Hawaii (7-4), allowing seven hits and four runs in 5.2 innings of work.

The Rainbow Warriors and Commodores will meet for game 2 of 3 in the series on Saturday, First pitch is set for 10 a.m. HST.