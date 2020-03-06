BaseBows open Oregon series with 6-4 win, Wu-Yelland notches dominant save

The University of Hawaii baseball team rallied to top Oregon 6-4 on Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Bouncing back from the sting of a loss at Vanderbilt on Sunday, the Rainbow Warriors (9-5) were down 4-1 but used a five-run seventh inning to complete the comeback as the ‘Bows bullpen shut the door.

Hawaii starter Logan Pouelsen got pulled early, allowing three hits, three walks and three runs in three innings pitched. Li’i Pontes got the win in relief for UH, pitching a scoreless inning. Vince Reilly got the hold with a scoreless inning of his own, and Jeremy Wu-Yelland notched the save, striking out three Ducks in 1.2 innings.

Regarded as the team’s best pro prospect by D1Baseball.com, Wu-Yelland has allowed just one run in 12 innings this season, good for an ERA of 0.75.

Oregon (7-5) starter Cullen Kafka didn’t allow an earned run in five innings of work and yielded to Keaton Chase, who got tagged with the loss and didn’t record an out while allowing four runs.

The Rainbow Warriors and Ducks resume their series with a 6:35 p.m. game on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium.