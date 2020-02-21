‘Bows fall 6-2 to Washington State in series opener, Atkins punches out seven in relief

The University of Hawaii baseball team fell 6-2 to Washington State on Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.
The Cougars (2-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead, led by two Collin Montez home runs in the first three innings. Montez drove in five of those runs by the first three innings.
The Rainbow Warriors (5-2) responded with two runs in the bottom of the third, but WSU starter Zane Mills kept the ‘Bows bats at bay, allowing just two runs in seven innings to get the win. Bryce Moyle tossed the final two innings for the Cougs.
In his third start of the season, Hawaii starter Logan Pouelsen received his first decision of the season in a loss. The senior allowed six runs, five hits and one walk in four innings, striking out three. Freshman reliever Tai Atkins, who relieved Pouelsen to start the top of the fifth inning, threw four shutout innings, allowing just three hits and a walk to go with seven strikeouts.
UH and Wazzu will resume its four-game series on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.