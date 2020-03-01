BaseBows drop series finale to No. 2 Vanderbilt on walk-off home run

The University of Hawaii baseball team lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, losing 7-5 to No. 2 Vanderbilt 7-5 on a three-run walk-off home run from Isaiah Thomas in the 11th inning.

The Rainbow Warriors (8-5) led 5-3 heading into the bottom of the 11th frame after breaking a 3-3 tie in the top half of the frame. Carter Loewen took the loss for UH, one day after notching the save on Saturday.

Brandon Ross got the start for UH, allowing one earned run in 3.1 innings. Jeremy Wu-Yelland threw four scoreless innings of relief while striking out five, while Vince Reilly threw a scoreless tenth inning to keep the tie intact.

Offensively, leadoff hitter Scotty Scott had a team-high three-hits for the ‘Bows, while Matt Wong added two hits, including the game-tying home run in the seventh inning.

Jake Eder got the start on the mound for Vanderbilt, allowing six hits and two runs in five innings pitched. Erik Kaiser gets the win for the Commodores (9-4) despite allowing two runs in the 11th.

Hawaii will return home for a four-game series with Oregon, starting on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.