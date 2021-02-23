When the University of Hawaii baseball team hits the road late Wednesday night for a three game series at Arizona State this weekend, the Rainbows will be without three players because of COVID-19 contact-tracing protocol.

The players were not identified citing privacy laws, but it was revealed that they have not tested positive for the coronavirus and are currently in quarantine.

“Before we even play our first game it again shows what type of year this has become. It’s the year of adversity,” said 20th year head coach Mike Trapasso. “If we’re going to have success we’re going to have to roll with the changes, roll with the punches.”

‘It’s the year of adversity, – Baseball ‘Bows will be without three players for season opening series at Arizona State due to COVID-19 contact tracing protocol https://t.co/IgIAuCQ8OP @HawaiiBaseball #GoBows #HawaiiBSB // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/L5TvXTMzM8 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 24, 2021

Three players who were not expected be on the 27-man pre-season travel roster will fill the void for the Rainbows who won 11 games in their 17 game 2020 season which was cut short amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can’t get emotional if something happens because it’s just the way things are going right now. We have to control the controllables and we don’t have control over all this. What we have control over is how we react to it and how we prepare and when we do get that opportunity to get on the field, that maturity, that preparation will then be shown to everybody because if we just ride that emotional rollercoaster you’re going to crash and burn by about game fifteen because I have that feeling that this will be one of those interesting years where 48 hours before every series we play probably, we’re going to be crossing out fingers that we do play.”

PROBABLE STARTERS HAWAI’I ARIZONA STATE Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) DAY Name Yr. (Rec., ERA) Aaron Davenport So. RHP (0-0, 0.00) Fri. Cooper Benson R-Fr. LHP (0-0, 0.00) Cade Halemanu So. RHP (0-0, 0.00) Sat. #1 Tyler Thornton R-So. RHP (1-0, 1.59) Logan Pouelsen Sr. RHP (0-0, 0.00) Sat. #2 Erik Tolman R-So. LHP (0-0, 1.80)

Rainbow Warriors will open the 2021 season on the mainland for the first time since 1973 and the first time in a true away series in program history. Game one of the series against the Sun Devils is set for Friday at 3:35pm HST. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 11:05am HST with the series finale scheduled for 3:35pm HST. All three games will be held at the Phoenix Municipal Stadium and will be streamed live via the Pac-12 Networks – ASU Live Stream.