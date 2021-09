Bank of Hawaii has signed eight University of Hawaii athletes to endorsement deals.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The eight UH athletes are women’s volleyball players Amber Igiede and Brooke Van Sickle, men’s volleyball players, Chaz Galloway and Max Rosenfield, women’s basketball players Kelsie Imai and Daejah Phillips, and men’s basketball players Samuta Avea and Kamaka Hepa.

Stay with KHON2 as this developing story would be updated.