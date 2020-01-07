Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley named 2019 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: Ronnie Stanley #79 of the Baltimore Ravens takes the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today that Baltimore Ravens Offensive Lineman, Ronnie Stanley has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award presented by Hawaiian Airlines.

The Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year Award recognizes the most outstanding professional football player of Polynesian Ancestry. Seattle Seahawks Offensive Guard Mike Iupati was selected as the inaugural recipient in 2015, Tennessee Titans Quarterback Marcus Mariota was selected as the recipient in 2016, and Pittsburgh Steeler Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was selected as the recipient in 2018 and 2019.The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Stanley is of Tongan descent. He is in his fourth season out of the University of Notre Dame.

This year, Stanley helped lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 14-2 regular season record. He has given up no sacks and only 5 QB hurries throughout the season while leading the Ravens to the #1 ranked offense in the National Football League. He was selected as a First Team All-Pro and was also named to the Pro-Bowl.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Board of Directors, we congratulate Ronnie on a historic season,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman Jesse Sapolu. “He truly represents the very best of our Polynesian culture.”

The formal presentation of the Award will be held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner (January 17, 2020) along with being recognized at the Polynesian Bowl (January 18, 2020) in Oahu,

Hawai`i.

The Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year was voted on by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

About the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame: The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame honors Polynesia’s greatest players, coaches and contributors. Its permanent home is located at the Polynesian Cultural Center and was established in 2013 by Super Bowl Champions Jesse Sapolu and Ma’a Tanuvasa. Other board members include Troy Polamalu, Vai Sikahema, June Jones and Reno Mahe. www.PolynesianFootballHOF.org.

About the Polynesian Bowl: The Polynesian Bowl is held annually during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week and is televised LIVE on CBS Sports Network. Major sponsors include adidas, BodyArmor, CrossCountry Mortgage, Friends of Hawai’i Charities, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii Building & Construction Trades Council, Hawai’i News Now, Hawai’i Tourism Authority, Motiv8 Foundation, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani Hotel and Riddell.