After a sensational freshman season at Sacramento State, Baldwin alumnus Wehiwa Aloy is ready to test himself in the nation’s toughest conference.

On Saturday night, the shortstop announced his intention to transfer to the University of Arkansas of the SEC.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In 2023, Aloy hit .376 in with 14 home runs and 46 RBI in 56 games. His 88 hits were the 12th most among NCAA Division I hitters, while his 69 runs scored and 155 total bases were good for 14th and 20th nationally, respectively.

Following the 2023 regular season, Aloy was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, joining University of Hawaii pitcher Harrison Bodendorf and Kansas second baseman and Mid-Pacific alumnus Kodey Shojinaga as names with Hawaii ties on the list.