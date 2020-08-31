Baldwin’s Kurt Suzuki on 11-game hitting streak for struggling Washington Nationals

At 12-19, the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals have continued to struggle. With 31 games left to play, they’re currently the last place team in the National League East division.

Still, the Nationals are just three games behind for the second spot in the NL East, which in the 2020 playoff format would clinch a berth. Slow starts are nothing new to the team, as they were 19-31 through 50 games in 2019. But with 60 scheduled games in the current pandemic-shortened season, it would behoove the Nats to start winning right away.

Baldwin alum and Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki has done his part at the plate so far, quietly putting together an 11-game hitting streak that was active through Sunday. In his two most recent games against the Boston Red Sox, he had two hits each on Friday and Saturday. As he continues to split time behind the plate with Yan Gomes, Suzuki is hitting .286 for the season with one home run and seven RBIs.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Here’s a look at how other players with Hawaii ties in the MLB fared over the last week:

Kolten Wong, second baseman, St. Louis Cardinals (Kamehameha-Hawaii and University of Hawaii): Wong hasn’t seemed to be able to find a rhythm in the early going, hitting .205 for the season thus far. Wong registered one hit this week after appearing in five games and starting four at second base. At 12-13, the Cardinals are currently the second place team in the NL Central, which would be enough for a playoff berth. But the sprint towards the finish, in which the team plays 55 games over 49 games, is just getting started.

In addition to the walk-off single Wong had on Aug. 20 against the Cincinnati Reds, he also ended the game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday by drawing a walk-off walk.

Kolten Wong WALKS IT OFF… with a walk! #stlcards pic.twitter.com/4fEpNusD4r — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) August 27, 2020

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, third base, Texas Rangers (Mid-Pacific): Kiner-Falefa started to heat up at the plate again, going 6-for-17 over the past week, including his first home run of the season.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa – Texas Rangers (1) pic.twitter.com/ASDVSPv9Vy — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) August 25, 2020

Kiner-Falefa raised his season batting average from .256 to .272 heading into Monday. The Rangers went 2-3 after snapping an eight-game losing streak. The team did not play its game on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics in protest towards the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Greg Garcia, infielder, San Diego Padres (University of Hawaii): Garcia registered one hit for the Padres over the past week as he continues to maintain his bench role. However, the 21-15 Padres are in playoff position and have shown to be buyers ahead of Monday’s trade deadline. Although some of the organization’s top prospects were dealt, such as outfielder Taylor Trammell to the Seattle Mariners, Kailua alum Joey Cantillo has stayed put as of Sunday night. Cantillo, a left-handed starting pitcher, is also regarded as one of the top prospects in the Padres organization.

Other players with Hawaii ties in MLB 60-man player pools:

Jordan Yamamoto, starting pither, Miami Marlins (Saint Louis)

Josh Rojas, utility, Arizona Diamondbacks (University of Hawaii)

Rico Garcia, pitcher, San Francisco Giants (Hawaii Pacific)

David Freitas, catcher, Milwaukee Brewers (University of Hawaii)

Joey Cantillo, pitcher, San Diego Padres (Kailua)

Inactive players with Hawaii ties on MLB rosters:

Kirby Yates, closer, San Diego Padres (Kauai)