Buoyed by its most complete team effort of the year, the University of Hawaii football team notched its first conference victory of the 2022 season with a 31-16 victory over Nevada at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Saturday night.

Hawaii improves to 2-5 overall and 1-1 in Mountain West play, while Nevada drops to 2-5 and 0-3 in conference games.

Hawaii responded from its most painful loss of the season last week against San Diego State with by far its most gratifying victory of the season, giving head coach Timmy Chang his first career conference victory. For Chang, the victory comes against a Nevada program he was a part of for the past five seasons as a receivers and tight ends coach.

The Rainbow Warriors scored on the game’s opening drive, going 75 yards on nine plays, capped by Dedrick Parson’s 1-yard rush with 11:25 left in the first quarter. The Wolf Pack tied the game at 7 with a 16-play, 75-yard opening drive that took a total of 7:19, capped by a 1-yard Devonte Lee touchdown with 4:06 in the first quarter.

Hawaii retook the lead on Schager’s 48-yard deep ball to a wide open Zion Bowens with 2:21 left in the first quarter, putting Schager at the 100-yard mark through the air in the first period alone.

After Schager threw his first interception of the day at the Hawaii 24, Nevada trimmed the UH lead to 14-10 on Matthew Killam’s 36 yard field goal with 12:39 left in the second quarter. Hawaii extended its lead to 21-10 on the very next drive, as a 9-yard run by Parson capped off a 9-play, 94-yard drive with 9:11 left in the second quarter.

Killam’s second field goal of the day reduced Hawaii’s lead to 21-13 with 2:10 left in the first half, a score that carried into halftime despite a dramatic fake punt conversion by Hawaii, followed by a missed field goal by Nevada as time expired.

Just as Nevada attempted to make one final run, Kolby Wyatt recovered a fumbled forced by a John Tuitupou strip sack at the Nevada 24 with 4:17 left, effectively sealing the game for the Rainbow Warriors. After forcing Nevada to use all three of its timeouts, Hawaii added extra insurance on Shipley’s 27-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining.

Offensively, Parson led UH with a workmanlike effort of 142 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, all of which were game highs. Meanwhile, Brayden Schager completed 13 of his 25 passes for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Defensively, Tyson Williams had a game-high seven tackles and a forced fumble for Nevada.

After playing its first home game in 28 days, the Rainbow Warriors will head back on the road to take on Colorado State on Oct. 22. Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. HST.