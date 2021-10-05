B.J. Penn announces run for Hawaii governor

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 05: Former mixed martial artist B.J. Penn arrives at the UFC Hall of Fame’s class of 2018 induction ceremony at Palms Casino Resort on July 5, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former UFC fighter B.J. Penn announced that he’s running to be the next governor of Hawaii in a personal Instagram post on Monday.

Penn, a Hilo native, is best known for being a UFC Hall of Famer after compiling a professional record of 16-14-2. He has not won a fight since Nov. 20, 2010 and has lost his seven most recent fights.

Penn has had several incidents with the law over the years, including arrests for driving under the influence as well as involvement in street and bar altercations.

The next Hawaii gubernatorial election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022.