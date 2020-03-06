Avea’s heroics leads UH men’s basketball to victory at UC Davis

Led by the clutch shooting of Samuta Avea, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team staged a late rally to top UC Davis 67-65 on Thursday.

The Rainbow Warriors were down 13 with less than five minutes left, but Avea hit three 3-pointers down the stretch, including one to give the ‘Bows a 66-65 lead with three seconds left.

Avea had a team-high 18 points for the Rainbow Warriors, who improved to 17-12 overall and 8-7 in Big West Conference play.

Ezra Manjon had 18 points to lead UC Davis (14-17, 8-7).

The ‘Bows conclude regular season play at CSUN on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. HST.