Australia’s Cameron Smith wins Sony Open in playoff

Cameron Smith won the Sony Open in Hawaii in the second playoff in as many weeks on the PGA Tour.

The “Hawaii Swing” on the Tour saw Justin Thomas win after a trio of playoff holes at the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week in Kapalua, Maui, and on Sunday Smith claimed victory, in one extra hole at Waialae Country Club on Oahu.

Cameron Smith wins the Sony Open in a playoff. The second straight week of extra golf here in Hawaii. @camsmithgolf is from Australia; he said he hopes his first solo PGA Tour win puts a smile on faces back home. pic.twitter.com/WzIQlmYiHN — Ren Clayton (@Ren_Clayton) January 13, 2020

26 year old Smith never led the tournament, and still technically doesn’t, with the leaderboard still reading Cameron Smith: -11, Brendan Steele -11.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Steele was the one who led the entire final round. The 54 hole leader was in front by three at the start of the day. That margin shrank to one multiple times, until a birdie by Smith on 18 evened the two at minus 11.

Smith started the day three back in solo-second. He tallied four birdies and two bogeys on Sunday, playing consistent golf.

Smith is from Brisbane, Australia and knows many effected by the tragic brush fires down under.

All his birdies and eagles all week triggered a donation to disaster relief in Australia.

“I just wanted to make birdies,” said Smith. “It was tough to make birdie all week. I managed to scrape in a few. Every birdie putt I had just meant that little bit more. Rather than wanting to make it, I almost felt like I had to make it.”

It’s Smith’s second career PGA Tour win, and first solo victory (his first win came at the Zurich Classic, a two person team event).

“My first individual win on the PGA Tour is definitely going to be one I never forget,” said Smith.