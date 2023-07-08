Hawaii’s Aukai Kea, a standout 2024 catcher for Kamehameha, demonstrated impressive power at the Major League Baseball All-Star Game High School Home Run Derby.

The young talent, who has already committed to Vanderbilt verbally, took some hefty swings at T-Mobile Park.

Kea, smashed 18 home runs, the longest of which soared 470 feet into the stands. His performance was enough to secure him a 4th place finish in the contest.

Samuel Richardson and PJ Morlando led the pack, combining for 49 home runs, which propelled them into Monday’s final. The final will be held during the MLB Home Run Derby.

Kea, a former Little League World Series champion. His summer has already been filled with tremendous opportunities having participated in USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline League in North Carolina and performed at the prestigious Area Code League tryouts earlier in the week.