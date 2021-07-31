Aug. 6 prep football game between Mililani and Kamehameha postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

The 2021 prep football season in Hawaii has already had a game altered due to a positive COVID-19 case, KHON2 has learned.

A scheduled Aug. 6 game between Kamehameha and Mililani will not proceed as planned due to a positive COVID-19 case for a player on Kamehameha’s roster, multiple sources have confirmed to KHON2.

Kamehameha, which performs weekly COVID-19 tests on its football team, also encourages its players and coaches to get vaccinated against the virus. The player who tested positive was unvaccinated.

Parents were informed of the positive case and preseason training was paused for over a week.

Approximately 40 vaccinated players have returned to practice, and the team is hoping to hold a scrimmage with those players next weekend.

The game between the Trojans and Warriors was originally scheduled for Sept. 11, but it was moved to Aug. 6 since Mililani is planning to play a road game at Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif. that weekend.

After over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Hawaii over the last two days combined, it is unclear if teams who had plans to travel to the mainland still intend to do so. Four-time defending HHSAA Open Division champion Saint Louis currently has an Aug. 20 road game scheduled against Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.

After not having any sanctioned HHSAA sports during the 2020-2021 academic year, the high school football season kicks off in Hawaii on Friday with four scheduled games.