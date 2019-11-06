Atwell comes up clutch down the stretch in Hawaii’s season opening win over San Diego State

For the first time since 2015, the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team won their season opener as the Rainbow Wahine beat San Diego State on Tuesday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Amy Atwell hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 29-seconds remaining to break a 56-all tie, and then scored the final two points of the game at the free-throw line in the 61-58 victory.

Atwell, scored a team high 17 points with 11 rebounds, while Lauren Rewers also went for a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Up next for the Rainbow Wahine will be a two game road trip starting at Loyola Marymount on Wendesday.