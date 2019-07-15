At a career crossroads, Hawaii’s Manti Te’o content and confident with future both on and off of the field

After six years in the National Football League, one of Hawaii’s all-time greats, Punahou graduate Manti Te’o now finds himself at a career crossroads as the free agent linebacker’s playing future remains in question.

Just a week away from training camps opening across the league, the La’ie native and former second round draft pick who spent part of his summer at the Hawaii Optimum Training facility in Waipio, remains unsigned following a two year stint with the Saints.

After a solid season in 2017 where he recorded 62 tackles in a career-high 16 games, early season injuries forced him to an inactive role to close 2018 and into free agency.

With a veteran price tag and history of injuries that has allowed him to play in five games or less in two of his last three seasons, it is unclear whether or not the former Maxwell Award winner out of Notre Dame will get another shot.

According to Te’o though, he’s both content and confident in his future no matter how it ends up playing out.

“I’m in a position where I know that if I get a call, I’m ready, and if I don’t, I’m good. It all works out, hindsight is 20-20 when I look back and I can only thank god for everything that he has given me, and when I say thanks for everything he has given me it’s not just my blessings. It’s my trials, it’s my tribulations, it’s my adversities. That kind of turn has given me the blessings that I have today,” Te’o told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“It’s because I learned to handle adversity for what it is. I think, so much adversity has been thrown my way in such a short amount of time, and I kind of learned to embrace it and to kind of thank it for coming, because I know that through adversity I can become better, that I can discover strengths that I never thought I had. You can’t rattle me, because I think that I’ve been through some of the worst things that I could have gone through and if something worse were to come I think I’m prepared for it,” added Te’o.

In his six seasons, Te’o totaled 301 tackles with two interceptions.

During is playing career, Te’o got involved in numerous business ventures and also built a passion for coaching and development. He says, whether it’s on the field or off of it, a very busy remainder of 2019 is anticipated.