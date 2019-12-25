As ‘Phase 2’ brings UH a 10-win season, what could ‘Phase 3’ have in store?

Not all 10-win seasons are created equal.

On Tuesday, Hawaii clinched its first 10-win season since 2010 with a thrilling 38-34 comeback victory over BYU in the Hawaii Bowl. Clutch plays were made on both sides of the ball as quarterback Cole McDonald threw a 24-yard touchdown to Nick Mardner with 1:17 remaining for the last score of the game, while safety Khoury Bethley’s interception with 25 seconds left sealed the deal for the Rainbow Warriors.

“That was a great football game. I appreciate everyone that was involved during our season. There’s so much effort from so many different areas,” Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich said. To get a 10-win season, to win on Christmas Eve and a bowl game versus BYU in that fashion, it’s hard to write anything better to be honest with you.

“I’m glad for these kids, I’m glad that they believed in the pride rock mentality, trying to live aloha, play warrior when it’s time. Just gotta be thankful for our fans that really have come out and stuck with us and have probably yearned for this type of win for a long time. I appreciate everyone.”

The 2010 team finished 10-4, shared the Western Athletic Conference title with Boise State and Nevada, and was ranked in the top 25 during parts of the season. However, its season also ended with a 62-35 loss to Tulsa in the Hawaii Bowl.

Rolovich, who was also the offensive coordinator of the 2010 team, talked about what a bowl victory would mean to the 2019 team shortly after the Christmas Eve matchup with BYU was announced.

Now that the Rainbow Warriors actually got the win over the Cougars, Rolovich is grateful for the belief his players showed in his process.

“The best part about it is all those players believed when I talked about what ‘Phase 2’ can be,” Rolovich said. “They believed their coaches were coaching them hard just to be better football players. There was a lot of belief in each other.”

‘Phase 2’ was a term tossed around by Rolovich and others before the start of the 2019 season. It was the proverbial next step for the program to take after its 8-6 year in 2018. The 2019 team started the year with two wins over Pac-12 opponents and ended it with its first win over BYU since 2001. Between those three wins, it also clinched the West division of the Mountain West for the first time in program history. UH joined the Mountain West as football-only members in 2012.

‘Phase 2’ brought the ‘Bows to new heights. Whether Rolovich has plans for a ‘Phase 3’ at this time remains to be seen.

McDonald and Bethley are just two of the many players who are emblematic of Rolovich’s vision. McDonald was the lone quarterback in Rolovich’s initial signing class in 2016, while Bethley was a part of the 2018 class, a crop of recruits determined to turn things around after the Rainbow Warriors’ disappointing 3-9 season in 2017.

Tuesday’s victory was a source of validation for McDonald and Bethley, and a sign that the process was trusted. For the next group of signees set to enroll, the bar has been raised.

“For the program it’s huge. I mean, local boys, recruits coming in next season, they’re coming in to something special and something that we’ve worked to build from the ground up,” McDonald said. “These seniors that have gone on and really laid this foundation for us underclassmen.

“The young cats coming in, just know you gotta come in and work, man. It’s different now. It’s not the old Hawaii football. We’re back and we’re defending pride rock with everything we’ve got.”

As for McDonald’s offseason, he acknowledged that he has a decision to make. He has until Jan. 20 to decide if he wants to declare for the NFL draft as an underclassman.

If he chooses to return to school, he will be a redshirt senior in the fall. However, he might not necessarily be playing his final season of college ball in a Hawaii jersey. If he were to graduate in May, he would be eligible to play for another FBS school right away as a graduate transfer.

“I was gonna talk it over with my family and really just pray about it and ask for guidance from my mentors, past coaches,” he said. “I honestly can’t tell you what I’m gonna do. Like, I don’t even know. It’s probably gonna be one of the toughest decisions of my life. I’m just gonna pray about it and that’s about it.”

The 2011 UH team that followed the 10-win squad in 2010 failed to reach a bowl game, leading to Greg McMackin’s removal from the program and starting the Norm Chow era. Bethley hopes that the 2020 team can build off of the 2019 team and build a winning culture that is sustainable.

“This season’s been a great season. I feel like we definitely sent off the seniors right and I’m happy we did that. Next year’s gonna be even more special,” he said. “Just having that winning culture here, it’s gonna be contagious for a while now. We just gotta keep building off this day and just keep the momentum going into next season.”