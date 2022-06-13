A pair of ILH baseball standouts have earned invitations to the MLB Draft Combine.

Saint Louis shortstop Aiva Arquette and Kamehameha catcher Beau Sylvester are two of the 255 players competing in the 2022 MLB Draft Combine, which runs from June 14-20 at San Diego’s Petco Park.

Arquette and Sylvester are both seniors who are eligible for the 2022 MLB Draft, which runs from July 17-19. Both have also signed baseball scholarships with the University of Washington.

Arquette, who was recently named to the HHSAA Hall of Honor’s Class of 2022, was the consensus Hawaii boys basketball Player of the Year after leading the Crusaders to a state championship. However, many believe that the 6-foot-4 Arquette has a higher ceiling in baseball, as evidenced by his exclusive combine invite.

A first-team All-ILH selection at shortstop, Arquette is ranked as MLB.com’s 182nd 2022 draft prospect.

Sylvester, a four-year starter for the Warriors, hit .371 for the Warriors in 2022 with three home runs, earning second-team All-ILH honors in 2022.