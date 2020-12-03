Army Football to honor Hawaii’s 25th Infantry Division with special uniforms for next weekend’s game against Navy

The Army Black Knights football team will honor the The 25th Infantry Division based at Schofield Barracks on O’ahu during its 121st meeting with the Navy Midshipmen next Saturday.

The Black Knights will be wearing the division’s iconic taro leaf insignia as well as the logo for the division’s 27th Infantry Regiment (‘Wolfhounds’) during the game.

The honor will specifically focus on the service of the division and regiment during the Korean War as the Army marks the 70th anniversary of that conflict, which began in June 1950.

“Having previously served in the 25th Infantry Division as Wolfhounds in the late 1990s, Command Sgt. Maj. [William] Pouliot and I are proud Wolfhounds turned Tropic Lightning ‘Light Fighters'” said Maj. Gen. James Jarrard, Commanding General of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii. “From World War II to the present day, Tropic Lightning soldiers have served at the forefront of America’s defense and we’re excited to see the great Light Fighters of America’s Pacific Division represented on national television by the Army team to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.”

The 25th Infantry Division’s Wolfhounds, whose soldiers defended a foothold on a Korean peninsula in 1950, are the inspiration for the Army’s football uniforms for this year’s Army-Navy game at West Point. // U.S. ARMY

The 25th Infantry Division traces its roots to the Hawaiian Division, which was formed in 1921. In October 1941, the Hawaiian Division gave way to the 24th and 25th Infantry Divisions. Two months later, the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked Oahu, commencing the 25th Infantry Division’s combat record and storied history, which includes service in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Haiti, Bosnia, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

Of all the Army’s divisions, the 25th Infantry Division is the only division still posted where it was formed.

Activated in 1901 and assigned to the 25th Infantry Division since its formation in 1941, the 27th Infantry Regiment earned its nickname as the ‘Wolfhounds’ during its service in the Siberian Intervention following World War I from 1918 to 1920. The Wolfhounds have fought as part of the 25th Infantry Division in every conflict since World War II and was the first American regiment to completely defeat a full-scale North Korean attack during the Korean War.

The specially designed uniforms to be worn by the Army Black Knights in their matchup against Navy can be viewed by clicking here

Unlike previous meetings where Philadelphia plays host, this year’s Army-Navy game will take place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and is scheduled to kick off on December 12 at 10 a.m. HST. The game will be televised by CBS Sports.

Army head coach Jeff Monken was a graduate assistant at the University of Hawaii under head coach Bob Wagner from 1989-90. Hilo native and former Waipahu head coach Sean Saturnio is special teams coordinator for the Black Knights.

On the other sideline, Laie native, Radford graduate and former UH quarterback Ken Niumatalolo is head coach for the Naval Academy and has fellow former Rainbow Warriors Ivin Jasper (offensive coordinator) and Billy Ray Stutzmann on the coaching staff.

HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES ON ARMY/NAVY ROSTERS:

Army Black Knights

Quinn Maretzki – Freshman – Kicker (Punahou)

Isaiah Filisi – Freshman – Defensive Lineman (Waipahu)

Navy Midshipmen

Vincent Terrell – Freshman – Slot back (Punahou)

Trent Shiraki – Sophomore – Linebacker (Punahou)

Darrellson Masaniai – Freshman – Center (Radford)

Tausili Fiatoa – Freshman – Linebacker (Kahuku)

Akalea Kapono – Freshman – Linebacker (Kamehameha)