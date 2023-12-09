In the annual rivalry game between the two schools, Army edged Navy 17-11 on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

The Black Knights took their second consecutive game in the series ending its season at 6-6. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen drop to 5-7.

The game featured multiple Hawaii ties on each team. Army kicker, Quinn Maretzki, is a Punahou alumnus.. Maretzki made the game-winning field goal in last year’s matchup, the first overtime game in the series.

Isaiah Filisi, a defensive lineman for the Black Knights, is a Saint Louis graduate. Meanwhile, former Waipahu head coach Sean Saturnio is the team’s special teams coordinator.

For Navy, former Hawaii quarterback Ivin Jasper serves as the team’s offensive coordinator, while defensive line assistant Va’a Niumatalolo was an offensive line assistant at UH from 2018 to 2019. He is also the son of longtime former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, who is a Radford graduate.

Navy’s roster features two players with Hawaii ties in tight end Akaleo Kapono (Kamehameha) and slotback Kama Espinda (Campbell).

On Saturday, Maretzki was the only player from Hawaii to accumulate any statistics, booting a career-high 47-yard field goal, as well as both of his extra point tries, making all three of his kicks for the day.