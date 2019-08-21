Arizona’s Sumlin says Hawai’i QB McDonald ‘as good as probably there is in the country’

In the game of college football, more times than not a team’s championship aspirations heavily rely on the arm of the team’s quarterback.

For this Saturday’s showdown between the University of Hawaii and Arizona, there’s no exception program potential appears positive.

Both Rainbow Warrior junior Cole McDonald, and Wildcat senior Khalil Tate were named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch-List recently as the two combined for over 67-hundred yards passing and 64-total touchdowns a season ago.

That leads the QB showdown at Aloha Stadium this weekend to be one of the most anticipated story-lines of week-zero.

Warriors head coach Nick Rolovich, and Wildcats sideline-boss Kevin Sumlin share mutual respect and caution for the opposition.

“Some of his passing stuff is scramble drill, off-script, keeping stuff alive. His receivers believe that the play is never over with him. So you see real good effort in the scramble drill. We want to keep him on-script,” said Rolovich.

“Rolo, I shouldn’t say Rolo. Coach Rolovich is a good friend, obviously. He’s a tough guy, and I think the quarterback is a real reflection of him. Here’s a guy that threw for 38-hundred yards last year, 500-yard debut, 6-4, 220. Runs around all over the place and can spin it, and so he’s a big tough guy that you see him get hit sometimes and it doesn’t phase him. He’s going to get up and keep going,” said Sumlin.

McDonald, was named the team’s Coach June Jones Offensive MVP in 2018, after ranking in the top 10 nationally in a half dozen categories.

“I think that the team is a real reflection of their head coach. They’ve got a quarterback that is as good as probably there is in the country,” added Sumlin.

Kickoff between UH and Arizona is set for Saturday, at 4:30pm at Aloha Stadium. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

