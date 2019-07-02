Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, former teammate Shane Victorino reflects on time spent together in Anaheim

The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.

Skaggs started the Angels’ game Saturday night against the Athletics. Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

Among the many stunned by the news of Skaggs passing was his former teammate with the Angels in 2015, Maui’s own own Shane Victorino.

“It’s always shocking, especially for a former teammate. A kid that I didn’t get to spent much time with, you know, obviously my stint there was short, but in the times that I did when he was in the clubhouse, he was always fun with laughter, a lot of joy. A tall kid, lanky, and that’s the part for me. You just sit there, and you’re troubled by 27 years old, like what could have possibly gone wrong,” Victorino told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“I wish his family nothing but the best, to the Angels organization, I’m sure it’s not easy. It’s going to be a tough one, but this is what you call on the baseball world to be there for you guys, and be there for everybody, and no better time to bring it all together and do it for Tyler,” added Victorino.

Victorino, who was traded from the Angels from the Red Sox in July of 2015, spent the final 38 games of the season in Anaheim. At the time, Skaggs, the former first round draft selection by the Angels was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from his injury. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles’ injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.