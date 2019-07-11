Angela Lee’s ‘bounce back’ attempt just one of four bouts featuring Hawaii fighters in major MMA promotions this week

Nanakuli’s Maki Pitolo earning a UFC contract with a first round finish in Dana White’s Contender Series on Tuesday night has already made it a big week for ‘Team Hawaii’ in the MMA scene, but it has only just begun.

A total of four more island fighters will see action in major promotions this week, with Pearl City’s Ray Cooper III, Mililani’s Angela Lee, Makaha’s Nainoa Dung, and Haleiwa’s Kona Oliveira spanning three different organzations.

HAWAII MMA SCHEDULE

Thursday

PFL 4

Welterweight – Regular Season

Ray Cooper III vs. John Howard

3:30pm HST // ESPN2

Friday

ONE Championship: Malaysia

Strawweight Bout

Angela Lee vs. Michelle Nicolini

3:30am HST // ONE App

Bellator 224

Lightweight bout

Nainoa Dung vs. Brad Robison

12:45pm HST // Bellator APP

Welterweight bout

Kona Oliveira vs. Joseph Holmes

12:45pm HST // Bellator APP

A fifth fight was scheduled for this week, but Waianae’s Zane Kamaka, who was scheduled to face Andre Fialho in a PFL welterweight season bout was canceled after Kamaka missed weight. With it being the second time he has missed weight in the PFL he was expelled from the organization.

All bouts for the remaining athletes are big for their respective careers, but for Mililani’s Angela Lee, a non-title showdown with an eight time brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion could be viewed as the ultimate test in tenacity.

“I think that everyone is really excited to see this matchup, just because both of our strengths are grappling, but I think that Nicolini, she primarily, her background is Brazilian jiu-jitsu in a gi, but for me, my whole life I’ve been raised up in the ways of MMA putting it all together. That’s kind of what I’m looking to showcase in this next fight. I’m well prepared for her ground game but also ready to take her to places that I don’t think she has been yet. I’m ready to test her and stick to my game plan,” said Lee.

For the first time in her career, the ONE Championship atomweight champion will be coming off of a loss, as Lee was defeated by strawweight champion Xiong Jingnan via fifth round TKO in Lee’s attempt at becoming a two weight class champion back in March.

“I took some time after that fight to clear my head, kind of so some sole searching and find the reason why I love to fight and why I started doing this in the first place, and kind of reignited this fire inside of me to just come back to the gym, put my head down, work hard, and just keep improving,” said Lee.

ONE Championship recently announced plans to have Lee rematch Jingnan for the atomweight title in Japan this October.