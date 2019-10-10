Angela Lee looks to get back on track in landmark event for ONE Championship

The first brother-sister world champions in MMA history are set to enter the ONE Championship cage this Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.

Mililani’s own Christian and Angela Lee are set to star under the promotion’s biggest stage, live on TV for the first time in America on TNT at ONE Championship: Century Part 1.

Angela Lee, the promotion’s atomweight champion, is set to defend her title against Xiong Jingnan in the main event of the evening. For the 23-year-old, this fight is more than just a title defense – it’s an opportunity to exact revenge from her first career loss back in March.

“I do feel like it’s a different mindset going into this fight,” Lee said. “I feel like I have to do everything I can, everything possible to make sure that I’m 100 percent prepared.”

Lee is currently on a two-fight skid after starting her professional MMA career with a record of 9-0. She understands that this Saturday’s fight is a must-win not just to keep her title, but t keep her career on the right trajectory.

“I think that right now, this is a crucial time for me. I know how big of a deal this fight is,” Lee said. “I’m just gonna try to do everything in my power so that the fight goes my way.”

The main card is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. HST live on TNT.