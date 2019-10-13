Angela Lee defends atomweight championship with 5th round submission

Mililani’s Angela Lee successfully defended her One Championship world atomweight title on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Lee submitted Xiong Jin Nan with just 17 seconds left in the final round of the headline fight at One Championship: Century.

Lee said after the match that she was rocked during the fifth and final round, but that she relied on her family coaching her from her corner. After taking significant damage in the last round, Lee turned the tables and submitted Jing Nan before the match clock expired.

Jing Nan had defeated Lee in the strawweight class in March, so this fight was a major bounce back for Lee. Angela was emotional after the fight.

Lee’s record now sits at 10-2, after snapping her two-fight losing streak.