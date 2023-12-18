Two years after toeing the rubber at Les Murakami Stadium, former University of Hawaii pitcher Andy Archer is preparing to join one of the most entertaining professional baseball teams in the country.

Standing at 6-foot-5, the right-handed pitcher is the latest addition to the Savannah Bananas, a team renowned for revolutionizing baseball. At 25, Archer is now part of a team that plays “Banana Ball,” a version of the game focused on entertainment, featuring tricks, stunts, dances, and impressive skills. Over the past seven years, the team has gained immense popularity, drawing over half a million attendees and reaching millions more through social media. Their 2023 world tour featured 87 games across 33 cities.

Archer expressed his enthusiasm about playing for the Bananas, describing it as a dream come true. “It’s pretty amazing to say that my dream of becoming a professional baseball player is coming to fruition. I’m extremely excited, and it’s an unbelievable opportunity to make a positive impact using my talents,” he said. Archer also looks forward to playing in front of a million fans in 2024, feeling honored to be chosen to help take the team to the next level.

When asked about his readiness for the unique challenges of “Banana Ball,” which includes players performing on stilts and learning choreographed dances, Archer showed eagerness to embrace these new aspects. “I’m willing to do whatever it takes. My dancing skills might need some improvement, but I’m here to serve and represent Hawaii. I want to bring the Aloha Spirit to Banana land and make the people who have supported me proud,” he explained.

Archer joins a team that already features a former Rainbow, Breland Almadova, as part of the opposing team, the Party Animals. The Savannah Bananas’ 2024 world tour is set to kick off in Florida on February 8th.