Another big performance by Big West Player of the Year candidate Amy Atwell led the the University of Hawaii women’s basketball team to victory over Cal State Northridge at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday night.

Atwell scored a game-high 26 points, including 21 in the first half, to help the Rainbow Wahine improve to 16-9 overall and 12-3 in Big West games. Meanwhile, CSUN drops to 9-18 and 5-12 in conference play.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Hawaii was fueled by Atwell’s scorching start, which included a 9-0 run by herself, all on 3-pointers, to begin the game. Atwell had 15 points in the first quarter, which more than doubled CSUN’s output in the first period as UH led 25-7 after the opening eight minutes.

UH carried a 46-30 lead at the break, which was aided by Atwell’s six 3-pointers.

After Atwell was held scoreless in the third quarter, CSUN reduced the lead to 60-46 after three quarters. Atwell didn’t score again until making a pair of free throws with 4:18 left in the fourth quarter to put UH up 65-53. The Rainbow Wahine were never truly threatened despite missing its first 12 3-point attempts of the second half, a drought that lasted until Ashley Thom’s trey with 58 seconds remaining.

Daejah Phillips added 19 points for the ‘Bows to go with a team-high seven rebounds and game-high five assists. Macy Smith had a team-high 20 points for the Matadors.

Next up for the Rainbow Wahine is a senior night matchup against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center, with a win sealing a Big West regular season title and top seed in next week’s conference tournament. Tip-off between the ‘Bows and Gauchos is set for 7 p.m.